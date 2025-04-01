Sync not working
-
Hi,
I started using Vivaldi in the last 2 days. I installed it on my mac and android mobile; when I insalled it o my PC WIN I can't sync. No firwall is present. It gives "Sync Problem". Any idea how to fix?
Thanks, Riccardo
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ric75 Using old router?
Or in LAN of company/organisation gateway?
Filtered by ISP?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ric75 Logout of Sync and re-login again can help.
-
@Ric75 LAN of a company
-
@DoctorG I tryed it, also recreating the Encrypt password but it doesn't help
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Ric75 Then a firewall or gateway does not let you connect.
Please ask your company network administrator.