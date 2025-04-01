Apparent sync problem but vivaldistatus.com reports everything operational
testingwithfire
Apparent sync problem after Manjaro kernel update
Vivaldi running on Manjaro 25.0.0, kernel version Linux 6.12.20-2-MANJARO x86_64.
There was a kernel update this weekend.
I see a yellow "Sync problem" button on the status bar at the lower left.
Sync on my Manjaro desktop has been clocking for several minutes.
Meanwhile, vivaldistatus.com reports everything is functioning normally.
DoctorG
@testingwithfire Can be caused by
- broken kernel network settings (ICMP, packet fragmentation)
- filter/block by ISP (Mobile, DSL, Cable, Fiber)
- firewall settings
- DNS settings
- router/modem hardware