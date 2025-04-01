Favicon at the bottom when stacked tabs
Hello. I am looking for a way to have the favicons of tabs visible when I have a group/stack of tabs. Preferably this would be at the bottom.
The options don't do this, and other browsers do. I do not want the adres bar at the bottom. The show tab bar shows all tabs all the time. I only want them visible when stacked, and only the stack. Navigation bar at the bottom does this but then the navigation bar is visible, which takes up to much screen space.
Example in Brave:
Is this possible in Vivaldi for android?
Thank you
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi @PhilipPost!
When you disable the Tab Bar in Settings > Tabs, then you'll see the Tab Stack bar shown on your screenshot at the bottom of the screen. The bar is only shown when you're viewing one of the stacked tabs.
@jane-n Thank you! unfortunately this does not work for me. Can I reset this somewhere?
Example with a stack of 2 tabs.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Right, that's because you've hidden the bottom navigation bar and currently their visibility is bundled together under one setting. Should probably separate them. We'll look into that.
@jane-n Thank you! I do indeed not want the navigation bar, to much space is taken. If i could be seperated that would be great!
Again, thank you for the quick reply's and thank you for creating this browser.