Hello. I am looking for a way to have the favicons of tabs visible when I have a group/stack of tabs. Preferably this would be at the bottom.

The options don't do this, and other browsers do. I do not want the adres bar at the bottom. The show tab bar shows all tabs all the time. I only want them visible when stacked, and only the stack. Navigation bar at the bottom does this but then the navigation bar is visible, which takes up to much screen space.

Example in Brave:



Is this possible in Vivaldi for android?

Thank you