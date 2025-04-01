Solved Adress bar bug
Ostrakismos
Hi,
My adress bar stuck in a left position with no moveable option:
What can i do about it?
Thanks forward!
7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3570)
Pesala Ambassador
@Ostrakismos Right-click on a button (not the URL field) and customise the toolbar or reset it to the default, then configure it how you like it.
Ostrakismos
@Pesala Super, thanks a lot, I didn't find it in the main settings.
Best,
Marcell
Pesala Ambassador
@Ostrakismos Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark as Correct
OOstrakismos marked this topic as a question
OOstrakismos has marked this topic as solved
