Good day everyone!
I request to add cookie deletion to the browser similar to other browsers. What I mean: Let's imagine that you want to clear cookies only on one site and in order to do it now you need to right click -> inspect -> go to the “memory” tab and clear cookies there. I can't say that this is very convenient, please make life easier for users and implement it by right-clicking on the page reload icon --> then a window appears where we can select --> clear data and hard reset, something like that.
Pesala Ambassador
@infinimate Click on the padlock icon in the URL field to manage site cookies.
infinimate
@Pesala omg, I don't have a words, shame on me, thank you so much
