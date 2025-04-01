Okay, this is for me a deal breaker with Vivaldi if it doesn't have a solution.

I often collect an unhealthy amount of tabs (300+) across a few different windows.

When it gets too much for me, i go to the tabs panel, sort by host and start mass-deleting them by clicking one and pressing shift+down to select a few, then i press "del" to delete. Then i move with the arrow keys to highlight the beginning of the next block i want to get rid of and repeat.

As of a few days ago, that stopped working completely. I can only select with the mouse, the arrows move the view like the scroll wheel would. I need to shift+click to Select a range and then not even "del" works. I have to right click and with the mouse go to the delete option.

Needing the mouse for this is hell for me.

This is happening on windows on the latest version. (afaik, will update with details later). Haven't checked on linux yet.