The Dreaded Dead Bird
-
trendfirst
Yes, another one. Here are the details:
System76 Adder laptop
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) (32-bit)
Revision 7b20fa0d4eeefa4139b411fabd6681f8704a9fae
OS Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.5608)
JavaScript V8 13.4.114.21
Running Firefox to submit this post, but I hope this is temporary.
Vivaldi will often crash upon open. When it doesn't, I can count on a dead bird showing up randomly but fairly often, to the point it is unusable. I have one extension running, Bitwarden.
Any ideas?
-
trendfirst
Hey I have an idea - why don't you install the 64 bit version since you have a 64 bit system? Doh!
As I previewed my post, I noticed Vivaldi was the 32 bit version. This was an auto-update, I did not pick the 32 bit version, it was selected for me.
At any rate, I did install the 64 bit version. Been using it about 10 minutes without a dead bird, which is a record.
Fingers crossed.
-
To remember, almost all PC after 2005 support 64bits, even if they use 32bit soft. There it was only for reasons of the compatibility and to give time to the devs to release 64bit soft.
32bit soft still works in current 64bit systems, but can cause the mencioned issues.
-
CummingCowGirl
@Catweazle said in The Dreaded Dead Bird:
32bit soft still works in current 64bit systems, but can cause the mencioned issues.
IF the system is configured to handle 32 bit, not all are anymore.