Send Tab to Workspace and stay in current Workspace?
Is it possible to Send a Tab to Workspace and stay in current Workspace? I tried modifier keys, but no success.
Also is there a mouse gesture for returning to previous tab?
Reid
Pesala Ambassador
@reidthaler You can assign a shortcut to switch to the previous workspace in Settings, Keyboard, Workspaces.
You can assign a mouse gesture to Previous Tab by Order, or Previous Tab Recent.
I think that is the best on offer.
So it sounds like you can't just send a tab to a workspace, or open link in a new tab without moving to the workspace or tab?
RadekPilich
There is a workaround, see my post
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/824356
Thanks!
How about click on a link and opening in a new tab without being re-directed to the tab?
TyrionTargaryen Patron
So, first off, trying to find a solution for you taught me the following: what I thought was the "default" workspace is not a workspace. The workspace menu is a bit confusing, but the idea is this:
- Window
- Workspace 1
- Workspace 2
- Workspace 3
- etc...
You can have tabs in the Window, but it's not a workspace.
You'll want the shortcuts: "Move Selected Tabs to Workspace #" and then "Switch to Window" / "Switch to Workspace #"
If you frequently send to the same workspace, you could have a chain command as such:
- Move Selected Tabs to Workspace #
- Delay 1000
- Switch to Window / Switch to Workspace #
Then that chain can be given a keyboard shortcut.
reidthaler
Found it: