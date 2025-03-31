Is there a way to change colour for the splash-screen?
Not sure if splash-screen is the right term, but it is the closest one I can come up with. Anyway, I am talking about this screen, which flashes for a moment when Vivaldi ist starting:
I like to have as much dark colour on my screen as possible. And this bright screen flashing on the monitor... nothing terrible, make no mistake, but somewhat vexatious. Is it possible to change this background colour to something dark? If not, is there a way to hide it?
P. S. I am not sure if this screen was there before (I am a relatively new user of Vivaldi), but in my case it started to appear upon updating to version 7.2.
DoctorG
@SNCH There is not setting, interface or code you can edit to change the colour.
Please see and vote for this #1 request.
@DoctorG I did vote. Thank you for pointing at that thread (I searched before posting but this one inexplicably escaped me; obviously, my thread is redundant).
