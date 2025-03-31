Not sure if splash-screen is the right term, but it is the closest one I can come up with. Anyway, I am talking about this screen, which flashes for a moment when Vivaldi ist starting:

I like to have as much dark colour on my screen as possible. And this bright screen flashing on the monitor... nothing terrible, make no mistake, but somewhat vexatious. Is it possible to change this background colour to something dark? If not, is there a way to hide it?

P. S. I am not sure if this screen was there before (I am a relatively new user of Vivaldi), but in my case it started to appear upon updating to version 7.2.