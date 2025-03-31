VPN extension cannot be installed
Hi there,
Just wondering if anyone had the same problem when updating Vivaldi as the VPN extension didn't install and as to try later. Not sure how to try later as well.
Any help is appreciated.
Kind regards,
Fernando
PPathduck moved this topic from Extensions
I had encountered same issue but starting with a new profile, the extension was installed successfully.
OS: Window 10 Version 22H2
version: 7.3.3635.7 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
jane.n Vivaldi Team
In Settings > Privacy and Security > Privacy > Google Extensions, do you have Web Store enabled?
If not, enable it and click on the VPN button again.
I have that all on and still, the VPN is not working. I can't send a screenshot here, but what is says is:
Installation failed - The installation cannot be installed, please try again later.
Cheers,
Fernando
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Can you check vivaldi://extensions (Vivaldi menu > Tools > Extensions)? Is the Proton VPN extension installed? Do you see any error messages at the top of the page?
No error message and the extension is not installed.
I just have the icon VPN on the top right of the browser atm.
Cheers,
Fernando
daniel Supporters Vivaldi Team
@fernandofas Hi, can you please confirm that you can download any files? can you install any extensions? I’m curious if downloads are broken for you, as we had one other user with that as the root cause.
I can download files, yes.
When the browser was updated and asked to restart the browser, I did it and noticed the new VPN button, but nothing was installed apart from the icon.
Just to let you know, I sent a message about the double settings button at the bottom left corner as well.
Cheers,
Fernando