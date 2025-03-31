Proton VPN autoconnect does not work
I am using Vivaldi 7.3, where 1 of the features in Proton VPN is Autoconnect, which means:
“Automatically reconnect to Proton VPN when you open your browser.”
However, it does not do that: PVPN remains disconnected until you reconnect it.
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Linux
@Granite1 When I started with Proton VPN, Autoconnect was preset. However, since I was getting unwanted login prompts every time, I disabled Autoconnect, so check to see if it might be disabled for you.
See screenshot:
@Dancer18 said in Proton VPN autoconnect does not work:
check to see if it might be disabled for you
It is enabled, that is why I reported this.
Seems to work now without me having done anything for it.
@Granite1 Now it does not. In other words, it is erratic, therefore it must be a bug.