Set different languages by Workspace
-
lvargasmoya5
Add an option to set a specific language for each workspace.
The workspace idea is brilliant, so you can separate it by usability, topics or whatever you need it for. But, setting different languages for those who speak different languages could be a great idea. In my case, I'm looking forward to have a workspace for en-GB (UK English), another for es-419 (Latin American Spanish) and one for fr-FR (French from France) languages and I use different websites for each, and it would be great to have everything separated.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@lvargasmoya5 I believe that Choose/Create Profiles for Different Workspaces would achieve this and more.
-
lvargasmoya5
@Pesala cheers, it looks like. I up-voted that post. Again, cheers!
-
Aaron Translator
@Pesala Different workspaces can be opened in the same window, and the Profile can only be opened in different windows. Switching windows is not as convenient as switching workspaces.
-
pauloaguia Translator
So, what is the use case you have in mind?
Because today you already have the ability to send any pages to whatever workspace you want. What are you expecting to be different?