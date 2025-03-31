I've got some zombie files in the file picker.

This happened because I went to upload a file, and accidentally tapped the wrong one in the file picker. I have since deleted that file, and now it can't actually be uploaded or previewed or anything, yet it still shows in the file picker.

The main problem is that there doesn't appear to be any way to refresh or get rid of it - I've restarted the app, updated the app, cleared the cache, restarted my phone, etc yet the thumbnail appears to be stored in some cache I can't track down.