Solved 🔍 Extended - Search drop-down list V. 2🔎
stardepp Translator Ambassador
This mod no longer work with Vivaldi 7.3.3635.4 :
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54527/extended-search-engines-drop-down-list?
Because this post was archived, I recreated this post. Is there a way to update this mod?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@stardepp Try:
.SearchField .menu { max-height: 90vh; }
I wouldn't go more than 90vh, as it might "underflow" the Status Bar etc.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Pathduck Thank you for your quick help, but the 93vh height is perfect for my screen size.
RadekPilich
Cool, thanks, I need that for the workspaces list