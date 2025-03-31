From the last three upgrade of vivaldi (and nothing had been changed, no setting change or adding new plugins, just do the upgrade), my broswer work so badly when it restarts: it takes Half an Hour! for me to see a normal web page, so terrible! and that's not the case before the last two upgrade versions! I had reported this problem after the last upgrade and looking forward to an problem-fixed new version, finally I got the newest version 7.3.3635.4, but after updating, nothing has been changed, it also took me Half an Hour to boot up, so sad, by the way, they reply me nothing after I report that problem ...

Here's my broswer environment:

window10, almost 1000 web pages(sites) stored in 50 different workspaces.

I like vivaldi because I can use it to manage my so many web pages in a better way than other browsers, I feel thankful ! but something had been changed after the last three upgrade and it always took me more than Half an Hour to boot up. I hope some one can pay attention to this and help to fix it or I may have to change to a alternative one . Thank you!