Integrate url and search into each individual tab when clicking on it
I recently explored Firefox's userChrome.css modifications and discovered an intriguing feature in an older config that doesn't work anymore, Firefox Alpha: double-clicking a tab revealed the URL, allowing direct searches from the tab itself. Attempting to replicate this in Firefox proved unsuccessful. Upon transitioning to Vivaldi, I was hopeful for similar functionality. However, double-clicking a tab only offers the option to rename it.
Is there a way to implement a feature in Vivaldi where double-clicking a tab displays the address bar within the tab for immediate URL viewing and searching? If not currently possible, could this be considered for future development, or are there technical constraints that make it impractical?
I look for any way to make the top section less intrusive without hurting overall functionality, and removing the address bar for this would be huge.
kjsnd Supporters
@kjsnd It cuts down on jumping between tab and address bar—less eye movement, quicker edits. It’s like inline editing vs. opening a separate window: just smoother.
Yeah, with a ton of tabs it’d need to be smart—like moving the tabs around it to make space on double-click, then moving them back when you’re done. Same way renaming works now.
Not saying it’s a must-have, but it’s not useless either.
Pesala Ambassador
@Wasbear I also don’t see the benefit of this. Double-click is also an optional way to close tabs in Vivaldi.
The URL field is long enough to show long URLs, and truncation of the URL is possible with Ctrl+Click, or Click and drag.
Considering how customizable Vivaldi already is, offering an optional way to repurpose double-click or middle-click for tab name URL/search input is a natural fit. Safari already does something similar, so it's not without precedent. It's the same with renaming!
Renaming a tab is fine, but what's the practical use of that compared to quick control and efficiency? The idea isn’t to truncate the main URL bar—it's to hide it entirely for people who don’t always need it. Editing and searching could happen directly in the tab title area. If there’s room to rename a tab, there’s room for this.
You can try it right now by renaming a tab; there's plenty of space for everyday searches. Alternatively, if you select all or press a button, the address bar can be lowered as a floating or typical panel.
This would be optional, like most things in Vivaldi.