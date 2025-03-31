I recently explored Firefox's userChrome.css modifications and discovered an intriguing feature in an older config that doesn't work anymore, Firefox Alpha: double-clicking a tab revealed the URL, allowing direct searches from the tab itself. Attempting to replicate this in Firefox proved unsuccessful. Upon transitioning to Vivaldi, I was hopeful for similar functionality. However, double-clicking a tab only offers the option to rename it.​

Is there a way to implement a feature in Vivaldi where double-clicking a tab displays the address bar within the tab for immediate URL viewing and searching? If not currently possible, could this be considered for future development, or are there technical constraints that make it impractical?

I look for any way to make the top section less intrusive without hurting overall functionality, and removing the address bar for this would be huge.