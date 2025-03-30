New Mercedes Benz CLA with Vivaldi
Hello everyone,
I came across the Vivaldi browser today at the announcement of the new Mercedes Benz CLA.
See below the link to the website:
https://www.mercedes-benz.com/en/vehicles/cla-class-of-its-own/
And a nice interior photo where Vivaldi is visible:
Nice to see my favorite browser in my favorite car brand, I wanted to share it with you
kjsnd Supporters
Pesala Ambassador
@denizgb See this announcement in Vivaldi Automotive.
CYAXXX Translator
@denizgb I wonder if Kurdish is supported there