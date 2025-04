@paulojrmam said in How do I edit contextual menu for tiled tabs?:

I wish I could undo tabs by clicking only one of them, without having to select both.

You can. The menu item then reads Untile Tab instead of Untile Selection.

The Tab Context menu changes dynamically. If you want to tile horizontally, or to grid, you have to use the Tile Tabs button on the Status Bar. I moved mine to the Address Bar to make it easier to access.

Shortcuts can also be used. I edited mine to make them easier to remember.