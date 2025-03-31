Solved How do I edit contextual menu for tiled tabs?
paulojrmam
The following menus are, as far as I'm concerned, hidden to me, because I can't find them in the appearance settings. Where are the customization options for the following menus?
When tabs are in split screen and I click one of them, the menu above appears, but it's a menu I can't find to edit.
The image above is the customization menu, regarding the Tabs context menu customization. Note that it's different from the menu in image 1, and there's not an option specific to customize tiled tabs context menu.
The menu above is also hidden to my settings, it appears when I right-click two tiled selected tabs. I wish I could undo tabs by clicking only one of them, without having to select both. But the menu customization simply won't appear.
Pesala Ambassador
@paulojrmam said in How do I edit contextual menu for tiled tabs?:
I wish I could undo tabs by clicking only one of them, without having to select both.
You can. The menu item then reads Untile Tab instead of Untile Selection.
The Tab Context menu changes dynamically. If you want to tile horizontally, or to grid, you have to use the Tile Tabs button on the Status Bar. I moved mine to the Address Bar to make it easier to access.
Shortcuts can also be used. I edited mine to make them easier to remember.
paulojrmam
@Pesala Never mind. Found it. I'm feeling dumb after uninstalling and reinstalling Vivaldi, seems like I have to ask everything and then discover it was in my face all around.
I didn't know there were two types to tiling. I edited one option (added an emoji to the name) but not the other and since the option only appears for the correct type of tiling, the one I edited wasn't appearing.
So... it's one tiling option for side by side 2-tabs split screen and the other for more than 2? Is that the difference between the two?
