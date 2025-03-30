@CYAXXX You can enable a debug log for Mail.

A little bit complicated.

Open Settings

In Settings search field type biscuit

At section Log Level select in dropdown Debug

Below untick all but Mail

Close Settings

Restart Vivaldi

When mail fetch error comes back, click on Envelope

In Mail Status popup click the wheel

Select View Log

In Developer Tools select tab Console

Click in one logged line

Select all

Context menu Save as…

Save log fie

Later if the log is written, do not forget to set biscuit settings (see as described in post) for Log Level to Warn and tick all below.

Report the bug with log file to bug tracker.

Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.

Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.

And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".

Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.