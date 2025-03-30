Failed to fetch message
CYAXXX Translator
Hello! Is there anyone who can tell me why I'm getting this time to time?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@CYAXXX You can enable a debug log for Mail.
A little bit complicated.
Open Settings
In Settings search field type biscuit
At section Log Level select in dropdown Debug
Below untick all but Mail
Close Settings
Restart Vivaldi
When mail fetch error comes back, click on Envelope
In Mail Status popup click the wheel
Select View Log
In Developer Tools select tab Console
Click in one logged line
Select all
Context menu Save as…
Save log fie
Later if the log is written, do not forget to set biscuit settings (see as described in post) for Log Level to Warn and tick all below.
Report the bug with log file to bug tracker.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Hi there! This happens to me every single day after PC goes to sleep. Restarting the browser fixes it, but I don't want to restart it.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@nzdr With a vivaldi.net mail account?
Which Vivaldi version is this (See menu Help → about)?
I can not reproduce your issue 7.3.3635.4 Win 11 23H2.
When Windows is in energy saving or hibernation, after login Windows again, there are no error messages with my IMAP accounts.
@DoctorG
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 7b20fa0d4eeefa4139b411fabd6681f8704a9fae
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5371)
CYAXXX Translator
@DoctorG Danke!