Feature request: Set separate profile for workspaces
pokingagonize
Like in the Arc Browser it would be great to have feature, when different profiles lives in one browser instance and separated by workspaces. It is the only feature which stops me from migrating to Vivaldi.
Pesala Ambassador
@pokingagonize Please vote for Choose/Create Profiles for Different Workspace.
