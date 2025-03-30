I experienced it in the complete opposite way. When I had pre 7.1 Vivaldi, the browser, especially the startup, seemed a bit slow. That even was the reason why I didn't make it my daily sooner. Since 7.1 it is amazingly fast with instant startup and pages / paneels / etc. are very smooth and reactive. Since 7.1, it has become my main browser — in most cases with macOS, but I have one Windows machine (with slow CPU) to test things out and it got a lot faster there too.

Do you have Lazy-Loading active when you go to Settings -> General? There on the very right under "Startup" (Lazy loading tabs) and if you go in the settings to "Paneel" turn on lazy loading on the right side of the settings page for the panels too.

Especially the paneel lazy loading makes a huge difference for me, with this turned off the initial startup takes a few secs, with this setting on the browser opens instantly.

If this does not help, have you tried to disable your extensions and look if that makes it faster? If so turn them back on extension by extension, maybe there is something slowing down your pages / browser.

EDIT: Sorry, I meant Version 7.1 not 7.2 — corrected this in my text above.