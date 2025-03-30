the UI is much slower than former vivaldi version??
i updated from 7.0 to the newest stable.
my webpanels are on the right, when i scroll through the bookmark panel, its not smooth anymore, but its getting black for some millisecs between scrolls.
also when i switch to the mail panel, there is a slight delay, before it shows up.
also when i switch between panels, its first black for like 100ms and then the content appears.
what changed, that its so sluggish??
WerewolfAX Supporters
I experienced it in the complete opposite way. When I had pre 7.1 Vivaldi, the browser, especially the startup, seemed a bit slow. That even was the reason why I didn't make it my daily sooner. Since 7.1 it is amazingly fast with instant startup and pages / paneels / etc. are very smooth and reactive. Since 7.1, it has become my main browser — in most cases with macOS, but I have one Windows machine (with slow CPU) to test things out and it got a lot faster there too.
Do you have Lazy-Loading active when you go to Settings -> General? There on the very right under "Startup" (Lazy loading tabs) and if you go in the settings to "Paneel" turn on lazy loading on the right side of the settings page for the panels too.
Especially the paneel lazy loading makes a huge difference for me, with this turned off the initial startup takes a few secs, with this setting on the browser opens instantly.
If this does not help, have you tried to disable your extensions and look if that makes it faster? If so turn them back on extension by extension, maybe there is something slowing down your pages / browser.
EDIT: Sorry, I meant Version 7.1 not 7.2 — corrected this in my text above.
doesnt help.
and i have only 3 extensions and they are the same since years and never slow downs, only with this new version.
i can literally see how the panel is created, also when i switch to the emails, short lag and the maillist is not there in an instance, but builds up visually.. its still fast, but the difference is night and day to the version before. super annoying..
was there something changed how the gui is rendered od the components in newer vivaldi versions?
just open the bookmark panel on the right side,
i have maybe 100 bookmarks there,
then scroll up and down fast, the bookmarks dissapear and appear... this wasnt before
@WerewolfAX said in the UI is much slower than former vivaldi version??:
EDIT: Sorry, I meant Version 7.1 not 7.2 — corrected this in my text above.
i reverted back to 7.1 to test this and this version is way faster, how im used to from 7.0.
7.2 and 7.3 are totally sluggish in rendering..
no idea, what changed
WerewolfAX Supporters
That's really weird and definitely not normal.
If you go to the Settings and type “Hardware” in the search field and enable/disable the upcoming “Hardware acceleration” checkbox (Restart the Browser after changing the value) do you notice any difference?
If not, you could try to create a new profile in the browser and check, if this new profile is faster. Maybe there's something wrong with your current profile, which only shows in the newer Vivaldi version. If you have sync, I'd also suggest a complete reinstall (including cleaning all profile folders and such) and then use sync again in a fresh install to get your bookmarks, passwords, etc. back — but be careful: Not everything is synced, so I'd only suggest this as a last measure. Creating an additional profile to test first, however, should be no problem, you can always switch back to your current one then.
@WerewolfAX said in the UI is much slower than former vivaldi version??:
When I had pre 7.1 Vivaldi, the browser, especially the startup, seemed a bit slow. That even was the reason why I didn't make it my daily sooner. Since 7.1 it is amazingly fast with instant startup and pages / paneels / etc. are very smooth and reactive.
Exactly the same for me.
why should there be something wrong with my profile, when it worked flawlessly ever since and only with 7.2/7.3 is sluggish?
hardware accel is always on.
did you try 7.3, its as speedy as 7.1?
lazymonkey2
If I were you I would try everything, including creating a new profile.
pauloaguia Translator
@schreck Well, does turning it off make any difference? (Not sure why it should, but the symptoms you describe, hardware acceleration setting would be my first guess as well).
Have you tried going through the troubleshooting steps? Most of the things there probably don't apply, but might give you an idea on something else to try: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
I have the same, on version 7.0 everything was fine, with each new version 7.1, 7.2, 7.3, getting worse. I have already disabled all extensions, made a new profile, but the situation only gets worse.
WerewolfAX Supporters
@schreck said in the UI is much slower than former vivaldi version??:
did you try 7.3, its as speedy as 7.1?
Yes, since I made Vivaldi my main since v7.1 I always directly apply the latest update from the stable channel, so I'm now at 7.3.3635.7 and everything is fine.
The thing with the profile: Usually it should work, yes, but you know all that “ghosts in the machine” stuff — there could be some new things that didn't correctly apply during the update process and boom, there are the software glitches. If not everyone has the same problem under similar system configurations, recreating a profile or doing a fresh reinstallation is usually a good way to get rid of glitches like that.
@Raziel777
Maybe you and @schreck could list all used Extensions and the system specs (OS Version, CPU, Memory at least)? Maybe there is one similarity that could help to identify what exactly causes that issue if maybe more people are affected.
@WerewolfAX
Operating System Microsoft Windows 10 Pro 22H2 build 10.0.19045.5608
CPU Type QuadCore Intel Core i5-7500, 3700 MHz (37 x 100)
Motherboard Name Asus Prime Z270-P (4 PCI-E x1, 2 PCI-E x16, 2 M.2, 4 DDR4 DIMM, Audio, Video, Gigabit LAN)
System Memory 24521 MB (DDR4 SDRAM)
Video Adapter NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB (6 GB)
Disk Drive IR-SSDPR-S25A-240 (223 GB)
DIMM1: Wilk Elektronik GR2133D464L15/8G 8 GB DDR4-2133 DDR4 SDRAM
DIMM2: Kingston KF3200C16D4/8GX 8 GB DDR4-2400 DDR4 SDRAM
DIMM4: Kingston KF3200C16D4/8GX 8 GB DDR4-2400 DDR4 SDRAM
There are no extensions, deleted all of them.
fufuchao Supporters
have same problem same in new version.
when open vivaldi,it will delay about 10 seconds, CPU usage higher
@WerewolfAX said in [the UI is much slower than former
vivaldi version??](/post/826573):
recreating a profile or doing a fresh reinstallation is usually a good way to get rid of glitches like that.
im pretty sure its some flaw in the newer vivaldis and not some "glitch".. vivaldi 7.2/3 is significantly slower.
befor i waste hours of reinstalling with all the configs/bookmarks and 20 gigabytes of downloaded mails,
i rather have to live with this unless its resolved in some newer version.
i would go back to 7.1 but vivaldi cannot read the mail database then anymore.
great job for this too..