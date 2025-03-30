Remember the last bookmark is not a good idea
GoustiFruit
Since a recent update (can't point out which one), when I start Vivaldi, it auto-selects the last bookmark I clicked before closing the browser. The annoying thing is that it scrolls the list to make the bookmark appear at the top. I sorted my bookmarks so that the ones I use the most often, are firsts in my list. But with that new behavior, I now need to scroll the list to find my frequently bookmarks, instead of having them right before my eyes like it was previously. I don't want the browser to scroll my lists. I want to do it manually.