Workspaces in iOS?
I’m trying out Vivaldi on iPhone and can’t find a way to see the workspaces I added on desktop. Is there a way to see them on mobile devices or are Workspaces a desktop function only?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@VavCra75
Yes, Workspaces are only available on the desktop version of Vivaldi.
If you use Sync, you can see all the tabs you have open in Workspaces on desktop and open them on iOS, but unfortunately at the moment, they're not organized and grouped by Workspaces in Vivaldi on iOS' Tab Switcher > Synced Tabs.