right-click only produces a flash
When I right-click (2-finger tap on the touchpad) on e.g. a link, the context menu flashes and is gone.
I am using Vivaldi 7.3.
EDIT: this post can be deleted because I figured out the problem. However, apparently I do not have enough privileges to delete my own post.
So, a moderator can delete this post. I apologize for causing this nuisance.
This is really nasty bug, I have the same problem on 7.3.3635.4
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Granite1 You deleted your own topic. If you really want your topic deleted, please flag it for deletion. FYI we moderators don't go opening every single topic to see if the user actually deleted their initial post...
Now another user appears, with apparently the same problem and there's no solution in sight...
And once another user posts, we also have to delete their posts, which is just rude.
@Pathduck OK, I understand and will follow the rule.
I will reply to the other user how I fixed it.
@ayhomaru I am on Linux, and the way I fixed it is as follows:
Settings > Hardware > Mouse and Touchpad > Touchpad > General > Click actions: use multiple finger for right and middle click.