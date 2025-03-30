Left Side Panel Auto On When Opening - Do not want!
-
Vivaldi from the beginning of time never auto opened the left side panel when I opened the browser. Now it does all the time! I do not want this to happen but have been unable to find the check box in Settings to disable this. How do I de-activate the left side panel from auto opening on start-up?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Bobster55 If you talk about issue with 7.3.3635.4 Stable, that is a bug, which is fixed in Snapshot 7.4.3648.3 (beta).
I am not sure if i remember correct, a user said that removing the web panel for Vivaldi Social can help.
-
I have the opposite problem. I use bookmarks in the left hand panel. Now every time I start Vivaldi the panel has gone.
I have fixed this by reverting to version 7.2 and turning off auto update but hopefully 7.4 will be better behaved.
-
@DoctorG so you mean removing a feature gets rid of the bugs related to that feature?
makes perfect sense, if your fridge is making noise just unplug it and no more noise
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@apekiller I do not understand your joke. Sorry.
-
- Restart Vivaldi
- Press F4 (to make the toolbar visible)
- Press on an icon to open the Panel
- Close the Panel by pressing the "x" (top right in the panel)
It should stick now.
-
@jrkl75 this has been the way to solve the panel not sticking for at least 2 years now. it's a very old bug.
-
@jrkl75 Thanks. I am not sure about pressing X, I don't see an X in the panel but F4 does toggle it.
-
-
Pesala Ambassador
@roadster Settings, Panel, Panel Options:Show Close Button