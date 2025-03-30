Since Vivaldi 7.2 or 7.3 (I’m not sure exactly when), I’ve been running into this issue.

Here is what typically happens.

I want to go to Youtube.com, but the address bar takes me to the "watch later" playlist instead.

When I mark the "playlist?list=WL" part of the URL to try to delete it, but then – I don't know how or why it happens – but I tend to drag the whole URL field all the way to the left of all the back, forward etc. buttons instead. (These should be on the left of the URL field.)

I don't know how to recreate it, it just randomly happens a lot lately.

I'm not able to drag it back where it was by using some similar technique, I have to go into settings to be able to drag the URL field back where it was. Which makes me wonder if this somehow is a bug, or if you should indeed be able to just move the URL field on a whim without going into editing mode.

Current Vivaldi version: 7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) (64-bit)