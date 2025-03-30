@jaunny OK try this. It's not about the "padding" it's about the height of the mainbar (address bar).

/* Address Bar height */ #browser .toolbar-mainbar { min-height: calc(25px / var(--uiZoomLevel)) !important; } /* Vivaldi button */ #browser .vivaldi { height: 25px !important; } /* Window controls */ #browser .window-buttongroup { height: 25px !important; }

25px is the smallest possible I guess.

Also the height of the Vivaldi button and the Windows buttongroup need to be changed otherwise they will look ugly.

You did not say what OS you're on.

Nor did you say if you already use other CSS that might interfere with this code.

Note also that if you change stuff around in the UI, or change zoom level etc, things will probably look bad again. I based this on 75% zoom and tabs on sides since that's what it looks like you use.

That's the problem with delivering "ready-made" solutions - there will be no code that will cover every single possible UI setup, that's why it's so important to learn to do this yourself.