Can't disable Vivaldi's adblocker on Softpedia?
Can anyone confirm this? So if you try to disable it, it will simply refuse, it will stay on the ''Block Trackers'' mode.
I'm using: 7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
https://www.softpedia.com/get/Internet/Browsers/Vivaldi.shtml
Guys, can anyone confirm this bug? It's not that hard to test, you simply go the website and then enable and disable the adblocker and see what happens.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@RasheedHolland Can't reproduce, Vivaldi 7.3 Stable, Win10.
Also, since I think most regular helpers here know you like to not update your browser, I doubt you'll get much support...?
Oh yes, good point. I should have posted the version that I'm using: 7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
So you're saying you can disable the adblocker, and when you revisit the website, the adblocker is still turned off?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@RasheedHolland Yes, that's what I'm saying.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck said in Can't disable Vivaldi's adblocker on Softpedia?:
@RasheedHolland Yes, that's what I'm saying.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Weird, I only get this issue on Softpedia, never saw such a thing before. Even if I disable uBlock Origin, it still happens. Which might mean that some other extension may cause it, or perhaps it's some type of profile corruption. I do indeed not get to see it with a freshly installed 7.3 version, even with uBlock enabled. But it's not a big deal at the moment.
barbudo2005
Said:
Can't disable Vivaldi's adblocker…
and
Even if I disable uBlock Origin...
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@RasheedHolland said in Can't disable Vivaldi's adblocker on Softpedia?:
can anyone confirm this bug
No.
RasheedHolland
Are you 10 years old by any chance? Lately you're behaving very childish.
I can download the file without any issues. Don't get any messages/warnings.
Ublock Origin and Vivaldi adblocker.
Win10 21H2, Latest Vivaldi Stable.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@RasheedHolland Are you sure that you can use Vivaldi Blocker and a adblocker extension? For better blocking? Can not imagine that such is recommended.
Use one Blocker, not two or more at the same time.
barbudo2005
Said:
Are you 10 years old by any chance?
You missed a 0, I am 100 years old.
The important thing in this case is to know if you understood the message. Did you get it?
CummingCowGirl
I think you might have misunderstood, it's not about file downloading. But for some reason I can't disable Vivaldi's adblocker on Softpedia. I must say it's very weird, because I don't see how a corrupted profile or extension might cause Vivaldi's adblocker to malfunction. But apparently it's possible.
That's my point, instead of posting childish images, it's better to say what you have to say, so that we can discuss a bit. Because now I don't understand what you mean.
@DoctorG said in Can't disable Vivaldi's adblocker on Softpedia?:
@RasheedHolland Are you sure that you can use Vivaldi Blocker and a adblocker extension? For better blocking? Can not imagine that such is recommended. Use one Blocker, not two or more at the same time.
To clarify, I never use both adblockers at the same time. But sometimes when I might have problems with uBlock, then I enable the built-in adblocker, so that stuff is still being blocked. I had trouble loading Softpedia, so that's why I disabled uBlock and enabled the built-in adblocker. But then I noticed I couldn't disable it anymore, very odd.