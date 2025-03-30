Solved Implement TOTP into Password Manager
-
kjsnd Supporters
Hello,
are there any chances to implement TOTP codes into the Password Manager, so it doesn‘t require an additional app?
For example, you can use Bitwarden and iCloud Passwords as add-ons in the browser aswell.
Best regards
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@kjsnd The Vivaldi Password Manager is only a UI on top of the internal Chromium core password manager.
As Chromium has no TOTP added, Vivaldi can not do this technically as the team is too small to invest so much time.
-
kjsnd Supporters
@DoctorG I see, thank you for your quick reply.
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Community & Services Feature Requests
-
PPathduck has marked this topic as solved