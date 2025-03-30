Import certificates in Vivaldi Linux
Hi, I've been using Vivaldi for two days and I can't find the option to import certificates in the browser. I have a personal certificate and I need to know how to import that certificate to be able to continue using Vivaldi. Thanks
@asturicense Open internal page
chrome://settings/certificates/
⇒ https://labs.gwendragon.de/blog/Web/Browser/Vivaldi/linux-client-zertifikat-installieren
asturicense
@DoctorG Thank you very much. That's just what I needed to know. Thanks for Vivaldi and for being so quick to help new users. Regards