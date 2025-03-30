CalDav errors
-
Hi,
I sync with a nextcloud-calendar. I get constant cparse errors:
10:45:51.929 error [Calendar - caldav] cTag parser error Error: getctag response not found
But everything seems to work. All events are there, I think.
Best regards
Kay
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@guckuck Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@guckuck That is this bug:
VB-115122 "[Calendar] Error when polling nextcloud" - Developer assigned, Work in progress
-
eggert Vivaldi Team
Hi @guckuck and thanks for the report.
Do you know if the nextcloud server has an extension called Deck installed? It creates some calendars (for all users it seems whether or not they use it) which behave a little different from the regular calendars and cause this error. The decks don't work in Vivaldi either but that seems to be the case for other clients as well at least for the most part.