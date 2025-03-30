History entries in the address bar
Hello,
I have some issues with the history entries in the address bar. Even though I unchecked the option to show history from the settings and also when I try to manually remove the single entries with a X, the history keeps popping up in the address bar. The only way to remove it is by canceling history for last 24hrs or so.
The problem is that history is very intrusive in the address bar as it hides the speed dial, bookmarks etc. I'm not interested in seeing what I searched recently to pick the next website I'm going to visit.
In the screenshot you see only one as I cancelled the full history, but I think you get what I mean.
Thanks for your help! !
@meviusisback what appears automatically before typing anything is categorised by vivaldi code as searches you made in past, not as history.
so past searches appear even if history off.
when you start typing into address bar, history suggestion matching what you typed appear.
if searches still appear after pressing cross, and you dont like it, you can report it at vivaldi.com/bugreport.
you will get a VAB-number after reporting it, save it and can ask for any progress on it in thread : https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue
when it is fixed it appears in changelog on vivaldi blog article of that version too.
Thank you, is there a way to disable showing the search suggestions before typing?
Thanks.
@kjsnd said in History entries in the address bar:
@meviusisback Do you mean „Settings“ > „Address bar“? Here you can disable these suggestions.
None of them removes the Search suggestions, I've tried them all
@kjsnd said in History entries in the address bar:
@meviusisback i believe there is no such function built into the Vivaldi mobile browser.
You can use "Vivaldi" > "History" and clear the browser history or use private tabs.
Unfortunately, toggling off synced suggestions didnt help aswell.
Exactly this is my impression too, strange though that such a customisable browser doesn't offer this basic feature. The search suggestions from past searches can be very annoying. Anyway, thanks for your help!
