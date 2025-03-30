Hello,

I have some issues with the history entries in the address bar. Even though I unchecked the option to show history from the settings and also when I try to manually remove the single entries with a X, the history keeps popping up in the address bar. The only way to remove it is by canceling history for last 24hrs or so.

The problem is that history is very intrusive in the address bar as it hides the speed dial, bookmarks etc. I'm not interested in seeing what I searched recently to pick the next website I'm going to visit.

In the screenshot you see only one as I cancelled the full history, but I think you get what I mean.

Thanks for your help! !