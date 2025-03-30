If you use the search field to edit text searches you'll use somewhere else [I know, bad habit], going back to it you need to click on a place in the text so it's not all highlighted, and then use the arrow keys to move on that text field.

If you click on the text field and use the left, right arrows while the entire line is highlighted it will move to the end or the beginning...

HOWEVER, if you click the HOME or the END key, the entire line will be gone [but pressing ESC somehow brings it back?]

I don't remember how new this behavior is, but at least on 6.x the entire line didn't disappear if you pressed HOME or END. This is 100% reproducible.

I guess we don't want the search field to have it's own history by default but it would be nice if it was optional somewhere to navigate between previous searches with the up/down arrow keys.

[And it would be nice if the text in the search field wasn't gone after you click ENTER and your search engine opens, but that may be hardcoded behavior and I guess you usually can copy the search from the search engine results?]