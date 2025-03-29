@Zaia

One recommended way to find interesting content and accounts on Vivaldi Social is to search for and follow hashtags.

For example, search for "science" or "art" and go to the Hashtags section on the results page. Click on the hashtag to see relevant posts. Alternatively, click on interesting hashtags in posts you come across in various timelines to see all posts using that hashtag.

Check out the accounts and follow them if they look interesting to you. If you click "Follow hashtag", posts using that hashtag will start showing up on your home feed as well.

Furthermore, you can go to Preferences > Other > Filter languages and select the languages you want to see posts in. That way, as long as the post author has set the correct language for their post, posts in languages you don't speak will be filtered out.