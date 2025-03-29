Sorting through accounts by topic or category?
-
Zaia Translator Supporters
Ok, I might not have it figure it out yet, but ... I find it a bit narrow and tedious to find the accounts I would like to follow or interact with on the social. For example I would like more content from people in Europe and in more scientific and art fields, and all I get is US or some Japanese random accounts. Is there no way to search by topic or category?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Zaia
One recommended way to find interesting content and accounts on Vivaldi Social is to search for and follow hashtags.
For example, search for "science" or "art" and go to the Hashtags section on the results page. Click on the hashtag to see relevant posts. Alternatively, click on interesting hashtags in posts you come across in various timelines to see all posts using that hashtag.
Check out the accounts and follow them if they look interesting to you. If you click "Follow hashtag", posts using that hashtag will start showing up on your home feed as well.
Furthermore, you can go to Preferences > Other > Filter languages and select the languages you want to see posts in. That way, as long as the post author has set the correct language for their post, posts in languages you don't speak will be filtered out.
-
Zaia Translator Supporters
Thank you so much , I guess I almost fell for the ideea that hashtags are useless like on Instagram ... so those are actually used as intended , after so much overuse by comercial users and influencer wannabes I gave up on them a while ago. my bad . I'll put it to test now