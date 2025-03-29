Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Hi,
When I open an image in a tab, I'd like to be able to zoom with the scroll mouse buttons, and pan with the 3rd (middle) button. The zooming should be smooth.
Thanks.
