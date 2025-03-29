Addblocker on Vivaldi could use some UI enhancements
The addblocker function on Vivaldi could use some UI enhancements! As you can see on the Economist page, the add field on the top of the page is empty due to the work of the Addblocker. However, if compare this with the work of all Addblocking tools in Firefox (Adnauseam, ProtonVPN, PrivacyBadger and all the blocking of 3rd party cookies and trackers in Firefox, but my experience is that it's mainly Adnauseam), this field is also hided, freeing-up a lot of space.
The Economist on Vivaldi Snapshot:
Schermafdruk van 2025-03-29 17-34-10.png
The Economist on Firefox Nightly
@eluxzen problem solved with the uBlock Origin Lite extension and settings on complete. Would be nice if such a functionality exists in Vivaldi.