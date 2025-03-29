@rodndtube The fundamental reason is that the free Proton VPN service have a limited number of server access points, and the user have no way to select the access point. The subscription service have more flexibility AFAIK.

Proton decides the location of the the access points, and which ones are available to the free service, and how the access point is selected.

Questions and comments about all that will have to be addressed to Proton.

As for the (default) language of web content, that is decided by the web sites themselves, and many do that based on the apparent geographical location of your (VPN exit) IP address. Some sites let you select language.