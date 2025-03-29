Two Suggestions for Proton VPN Vivaldi
It was nice to see Proton VPN incorporated as an extension into Vivaldi. Nonetheless, I have two suggestions:
- enable a version in which the user can select which country is used, not just the fastest speed. Proton kept selecting Japan and the Netherlands which was creating havoc for some of my USA websites, not to mention the language settings would change.
- the Proton VPN icon should show a color when connected and not connected. As it is the color always remains the same and it is easy to miss pop-up disappearing messages for connection status.
yngve Vivaldi Team
enable a version in which the user can select which country is used, not just the fastest speed.
That is AFAIK part of the paid subscription mode; and in any case, you should direct such queries to Proton, as they are the ones deciding such policies.
@yngve, that is not really in the Proton VPN lap as Vivaldi is the entity that chose Proton as the VPN supplier in the package it was provided. Other people will decide to themselves whether two days of playing around with Japanese or French is satisfying.
The paid version of Proton VPN is at a minimum about $7/month and that would basically run from Windows loading and not as an extension to Vivaldi. It would provide protection across browsers, FTP, etc.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@rodndtube The fundamental reason is that the free Proton VPN service have a limited number of server access points, and the user have no way to select the access point. The subscription service have more flexibility AFAIK.
Proton decides the location of the the access points, and which ones are available to the free service, and how the access point is selected.
Questions and comments about all that will have to be addressed to Proton.
As for the (default) language of web content, that is decided by the web sites themselves, and many do that based on the apparent geographical location of your (VPN exit) IP address. Some sites let you select language.
@yngve, in other words, Vivaldi teamed up with Proton VPN, knowing that it is a tease to get people to buy-in to a Proton VPN that allows the user to change or select a country even though being in the USA and being rejected by a USA website because it appears I am in Thailand or somewhere else. There is no way to choose somewhere in the USA if running Proton VPN in the USA, or elsewhere. In which case, Proton VPN on Vivaldi is not for me.