This is one of my first posts on the Vivialdi forums, I don't know how it is customary to do in this medium but here is my question, I have an old cell phone with a shortened battery life due to years of use and I have searched in search engines and I have found options like Ubuntu Touch and Lineage OS which are alternative operating systems to Android and iOS, but searching for installation methods I have found that there are lists of devices on which those operating systems for mobile devices can be installed and well my question is if there are ways to install those alternatives even if they are not on those lists, in search engines and tutorials I have not been able to find solutions applicable to old low-resource devices like the one I have, as I am somewhat curious and new to these issues I want to know if I can give that device a few more months of use, obviously I cannot install Graphene OS because that old device is not a Google Pixel. Any comments I will be grateful.