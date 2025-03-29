Problem clicking to open vivaldi from another application
When Vivaldi is set as the default browser on Windows 11, clicking links in other applications (like intellij, messaging apps, or even text documents) sometimes causes Vivaldi to open to its welcome page (vivaldi://welcome/) instead of the actual web address I clicked.
I've confirmed that this issue doesn't occur when Edge is set as the default browser, indicating the problem is specific to Vivaldi's interaction with Windows in this scenario.
Please check and fix if have any error. Thanks
@khaibq WHen welcome page comes up, hit Ctrl+W to close the tab and restart Vivaldi.
@khaibq What is this Activate License popup?
Screen recoding is not really visibel for me.
@DoctorG Oh, I was able to do it after restarting for the second time. Thanks
@khaibq Ok, then start Vivaldi first, when Welcome page comes up, hit Ctrl+W, exit Vivaldi.
Worked for me with fresh installed Vivaldi.
And after set as Default App in Windows f.ex. menu from LibreOffice opened Vivaldi.