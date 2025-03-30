Solved How do I open address bar in a background tab?
My old ctr + alt + enter shortcut doesn't work or exist anymore after reinstalling and I can't find what would be it in the settings. I tried a command implementation of: Copy, delay 10, new tab, delay 10, focus address, delay 10, paste and go, delay 300, return to previous tab... and it does work somewhat but for some reason it returns to a random previous page, not the most recent previous page.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@paulojrmam Hi - I'm struggling to understand what you're trying to do.
Are you trying to duplicate a tab, or search with a text selection?
Both of these have hotkeys, Duplicate Selected Tab and Search With Selection respectively.
@Pathduck I'm finding it hard to explain, too.
I paste a text or link on the address bar (or type a text), then I want to open in a background tab, not the current one. And I want to do that with the keyboard. If I press Enter, it opens in the tab I'm in. If I press shift + enter, it opens in another tab, but makes that the active tab. I want to open it without making that tab the active one, without changing tab, so that I can deal with that link or search at a later time.
@paulojrmam Is this just "Open Link in Background Tab"?
If so, you can do this -
a) right-click Context menu
b) Middle Click on Link
c) configure a Mouse Gesture
@TbGbe not just links. I used it more by typing something in the address bar and searching it in a background tab without changing to that tab. I suppose it's a small thing, but it's convenient to me. If I remember correctly, it worked before, and I know it works in other browsers.
@paulojrmam I don't understand your claim "It used to work" and the shortcut "Ctrl+Alt+Enter" rings no bells. I can't remember any such feature if it ever existed.
I guess I never used such a feature.
All I know is the setting for Open in new tab but this opens a new focused tab.
If I remember correctly, it worked before
Memory is fragile as you get older, I know.
I know it works in other browsers.
How exactly does it work in other browsers?
- Open the Quick Commands dialog (F2)
- Paste or type the text
- Hit Ctrl+Enter
@becm Yeah good find, I guess I've never used this feature. Kind of a "hidden" one too since there's no setting for it, apart from the Alt/Shift+Enter shortcut.
It looks like in Vivaldi it's also simply
Ctrl+Alt+Enter
And only if the Alt+Enter is selected for opening new tabs.
I think I misremembered. Probably because I wanted it to be like that lol
Sorry.
@Pesala said in How do I open address bar in a background tab?:
- Open the Quick Commands dialog (F2)
- Paste or type the text
- Hit Ctrl+Enter
That'll do. Thanks!
@paulojrmam Did you try
Ctrl+Alt+Enter?
@Pathduck It does the same thing as shift + enter.
@paulojrmam That's really strange because here (in a clean profile) it opens the pasted text in a new background tab.
So make sure you have set the option mentioned above to
Alt+Enter.
@Pathduck I tried with both shift and alt settings. Maybe it's a snapshot thing, I'll try it later.
@paulojrmam It works for me in both Stable and Snapshot versions.
@Pesala It worked for me now. My custom quick command was getting in the way. I don't know what caused it not to work before, I suppose it was the alt enter or shift enter option in the settings.
@paulojrmam Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark as Correct
Ppaulojrmam marked this topic as a question
