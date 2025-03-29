Minimize to tray results in empty page
When I minimize to tray and leave the PC for a few minutes and come back to maximize Vivaldi from the tray I am greeted with an empty tab and it takes a while, maybe 10-15 seconds or so for any given page to reappear. This is an old issue but after the new update the delay increased considerably. I noticed this on two different PC's, one with Windows 11 and the other Windows 10. Only the visible tab disappears temporarily, the when switching to the other open tabs they appear instantly. What could cause this?
Thanks in advance!
DoctorG
@internetexplorer That is a known issue and we already got some bug reports.
Weird that it happens only for some users.
Some users said that tab switching should bring back content.
@DoctorG Good to know that I'm not alone with this issue. I really hope it gets fixed because it's driving me nuts. Sorry for reporting a known issue!
could it be extensions? I'm using "I don't care about cookies" and ublock origin on both machines...
DoctorG
@internetexplorer Could be related to hibernation/energy saving of browser core.
But i do not konw what cause the issue.
Do you have Settings → Tabs → Memory saver active?
@internetexplorer Extensions are always a suspect.
If you want to test for a while with "i don't care for cookies" disabled/removed, go ahead
(ublock origin is quite used, so might be unrelated).
internetexplorer
@DoctorG said
Do you have Settings → Tabs → Memory saver active?
yes, it's on Automatic. Would disabling it bring the old memory leak issues back?
@Hadden89 said in Minimize to tray results in empty page:
@internetexplorer Extensions are always a suspect.
If you want to test for a while with "i don't care for cookies" disabled/removed, go ahead
(ublock origin is quite used, so might be unrelated).
It's a crucial extension but I will test it!
@internetexplorer btw, the extension was sold to avast time ago with mixed reviews and a low reputation) and was forked in a new version. But yeah, test for a while without them .
@Hadden89 dear heaven... Avast you say? I hate that cr*pware with a passion! thanks for letting me know!!!
mib2berlin
@internetexplorer
Hi, I use "I still don't care about cookies" on all my installs, no issues so far.
I don't use the Memory Saver and have no memory leaks on Windows and Linux.
How many tabs you have running usually and your RAM size?
@mib2berlin thanks for your input! I will try disabling Memory saver then. I usually have 4-5 tabs at most, my ram size is 32GB
carlinhosnewstyle
Guys, I have the same problem when I'm using a page for a while, when I go back to the other page that was open nothing appears, it's empty.
Could it be a bug?
@carlinhosnewstyle All pages, or only certain ones? Just wondering if it might be only pages that reloaded/updated while minimized, as I can't reproduce on this page.
internetexplorer
OP here, reporting back: it definitely wasn't the cookie extension, but disabling Memory saver seems to have done the trick. I'm still not 100% sure, needs further testing but this seems to be it for me
---edit: No it's back. wasn't the memory saver that's for sure!
I have the same issue.
Tried disabling extensions (I currently use only ublock origin).
Tried disabling Memory saver.
Issue is still present.
dawidpajak
Same here. For me it started with 7.2 update. Very easy to reproduce:
- Open any page.
- Minimize window to taskbar.
- Wait ~10 minutes (can do other things in meantime).
- Restore window from taskbar.
- Page content is missing.
It can be easily fixed by changing tab or minimizing and restoring window again, but still it's very annoying. I think it's the browser issue:
- Never happened before 7.2 update.
- Looks like rendering problem (even page background is not visible).
- Occurs also on clean profile (without any extensions).
- Occurs with memory saver disabled.
- Occurs for both pinned and regular tabs.
- Occurs in multiple windows too.
I really hope devs can fix this soon.
Here to report this exact same behavior.
The issue indeed started with 7.2 update
@internetexplorer
I have the same problem on my 2 laptops and my desktop PC. Started with 7.2.
I minimize Vivaldi, leave it for couple of min and then page goes blank. Have to force window to refresh itself. Can't you guys just add forced refresh on Restore event triggered ?
It's so annoying I am planning to dump Vivaldi if this is not fixed any time soon.
-
linguaoccultus
Same here; already filed a bug report about it.
OS: Windows 11 Pro 24H2
Vivaldi: 7.3 (started with 7.2)
In my case I already have this issue when just minimizing the browser window and bring it back up. Does not happen every single time but mostly. Seems to be more likely to happen when the window is minimized for a longer time.
I cannot see any relation to wether extensions or power saving as it happens independently from that and on at least two completely independent machines.
I guess this is more something about rendering and I can also workaround by just switching the tab and come back to the further blank one; however, there are many bugs related to tabs open for years now also. Not to be confused with RELOADING the tab which does NOT fix it.
»Blank« means here, that the window shows the full UI normally but the whole content part, where the website normally is shown, is only one solid color (depending on the theme, it seems).
WHEN rendering is behind this, aspects like GPUs, driver version and driver setting might be the connection between the affected users maybe. However, I do not have any issues at all in any other program and it immediately started with the Vivaldi update so I guess it is more a browser-basesd problem (or even Chromium itself).
Have not found any relations or workarounds aside that either ...
-
mib2berlin
@linguaoccultus
Hi, can you check to disable hardware acceleration in Settings Webpages?
This can help to pinpoint if it is a GPU issue.