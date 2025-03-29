Nuove Snapshot Desktop 7.4
Proton VPN – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3648.3
Nella snapshot di oggi, portiamo il nostro lavoro su Proton VPN nel ramo snapshot e iniziamo il viaggio verso la versione 7.4.
Download (3648.3)
- Windows
- macOS
- Linux
- DEB 64-bit | RPM 64-bit
- DEB ARM64 | RPM ARM64
- DEB ARM | RPM ARM
- 64-bit | ARM64 | ARM[*]
Changelog
- [New][VPN] Provide Proton VPN to Vivaldi users (VB-113028)
- [Address Bar] Not focusing when no windows are open (VB-114710)
- [Address Bar][Settings] Restructure (VB-115609)
- [Bookmarks] Correct favicon not fetched for suggested bookmarks (VB-114882)
- [Calendar] Easy to dismiss calendar notification (VB-114906)
- [Calendar] Event icons missing margin between title and day counter (VB-115146)
- [Calendar] Go to calendar from reminder notification (VB-110520)
- [Calendar] New event created every time despite not changing anything (VB-115566)
- [Crash] On opening link in private window (VB-115574)
- [Crash] Sending Tab (VB-113521)
- [Currency Widget] The currency widget convert Japanese Yen and Chinese Yuan wrong (VB-115291)
- [Dashboard] Weather widget not fully updating on changing location (VB-115527)
- [Dev Tools][macOS][Keyboard] ‘select all’ keyboard shortcut (⌘a) didn’t work in dev tools (VB-98504)
- [Feeds] Add Empty Trash to context menu (VB-115590)
- [Feeds] Trash folder should not be deleteable, re-nameable or support sub-folder creation (VB-115588)
- [Linux][Media] Not prompted to restart due to WidevineCdm symlink (VB-115304)
- [macOS] Command clicking a link in a background window opens in the foreground window (VB-115520)
- [Mail] Can’t select a folder when a message tab is active (VB-115234)
- [Mail] Not launching (VB-115475)
- [Mail] Startup can take a long time (VB-115589)
- [Panel] Fixed some visuals in the windows panel (VB-113499)
- [Panels] Don’t save the web panel state when used in private windows (VB-115513)
- [Panels] Opening a new window, triggers opening the side panel (VB-114687)
- [Share Vivaldi][UI] Dialog in Japanese UI has a scroll bar (VB-115208)
- [Startup] Further tweak to the splash screen (VB-115062)
- [UI] Performance improvement needed for for lists (VB-115576)
- [VPN][Extensions] Removing the Proton extension should remove the toolbar button
- [VPN][Private windows] Proton appears to be working despite not being pre-enabled for private windows (VB-115619)
- [VPN][Settings] Add a way to enable/disable Proton from the privacy section (VB-114983)
- [Workspaces] Misalignment in a vertical tab bar (VB-115363)
Nuovo programma di installazione e importazione delle schede di Firefox – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3653.3
Nella snapshot di oggi, abbiamo iniziato a migliorare l'aspetto del nostro programma di installazione per Windows e abbiamo aggiunto il supporto per l'importazione delle schede da Firefox.
Problemi noti
- [Windows][Installer] Le caselle di testo sono chiare in modalità scura con il nuovo programma di installazione (VB-115819)
- [Windows][Installer] Il pulsante di chiusura è allungato (VB-115862)
- [Windows][Installer] Non aggiorna il pulsante "Installa/Aggiorna" fino al passaggio del mouse (VB-115822)
- [Windows][Installer] Non ha colore di sfondo, bordo della finestra o ombre su Windows 10 (VB-115816)
- [Windows][Installer] Contrasto troppo basso sulla copia piccola in modalità scura (VB-115861)
- [Windows][Installer] Diversi problemi con la finestra di dialogo EULA (VB-115867)
- [Guest Windows] Si avvia senza interfaccia utente (VB-115896)
Download (3653.3)
- Windows
- macOS
- Linux
- DEB 64-bit | RPM 64-bit
- DEB ARM64 | RPM ARM64
- DEB ARM | RPM ARM
- 64-bit | ARM64 | ARM[*]
Changelog
- [New][Windows] Update UI on Windows Installer: this remains work in progress (VB-103241)
- [New][Import] Firefox tab import implementation (VB-114711)
- [Address Bar] Autocomplete on regularly visited sub path (VB-115486)
- [Address Bar] Outdated results shown for a brief moment (VB-115865)
- [Address bar] Remove experiment that would allow the old implementation (VB-114660)
- [Address bar] Suggestions for “pedal” items like “manage settings” should not be suggested (VB-115613)
- [Address bar][Settings] Refactor “Enable Search History” (VB-115612)
- [Calendar] CalDav Calendar not showing events (VB-115638)
- [Calendar] Cannot add recipients to the invite with mouse click (VB-115678)
- [Chromium] Update to 134.0.6998.189: plus some 135 back-ported code related to security
- [Dashboard] Transparent widgets are not fully transparent (VB-115784)
- [Dashboard][Weather Widget] Fix the update interval in weather widget (VB-115591)
- [Feed] Single keyboard shortcut ‘g’ does not work on feeds (VB-115687)
- [Feeds][Settings] When only feeds is enabled delete permanently keyboard shortcut does not work
- [Mail] Search using from field cuts off contact autocomplete in vertical view (VB-115853)
- [Onboarding] Welcome page is not keyboard accessible (VB-14059)
- [Performance] Optimize UI rendering (VB-108523)
- [Share Vivaldi] Button does not go away on second window (VB-115704)
- [Speed Dial] Multiple non-partner items can be added from “Add a new Speed Dial dialog” v2 (VB-115674)
- [Startup] Changes are needed to the colors based on feedback (VB-115062)
- [Sync] A custom name can not be reset to the device’s default name (VB-115783)
- [Sync] Synced Tabs shows some devices without names and more devices than the Send To Device list (VB-113229)
- [VPN] Proton addon button appears when leaving chromeless mode (VB-115540)
- [VPN][Toolbars] Disable Proton on removing the button from the UI (VB-115564)
Regolazione del numero di elementi nel menu a tendina degli URL / Più lavoro per la compatibilità con il blocco annuci – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3653.3
Nella snapshot di oggi, forniamo un'impostazione per regolare il numero di elementi nel menu a tendina degli URL e continuiamo a migliorare la capacità delle regole di blocco degli annunci.
Problemi noti
- [Windows][Installer] Non dovrebbe essere possibile avere un percorso personalizzato per le installazioni tutti gli utente (VB-115945)
- [Windows][Installer] Le caselle di testo sono chiare in modalità scura con il nuovo programma di installazione (VB-115819)
- [Windows][Installer] Il pulsante di chiusura è allungato (VB-115862)
- [Windows][Installer] Non aggiorna il pulsante "Installa/Aggiorna" fino al passaggio del mouse (VB-115822)
- [Windows][Installer] Non ha colore di sfondo, bordo della finestra o ombre su Windows 10 (VB-115816)
- [Windows][Installer] Contrasto troppo basso sulla copia piccola in modalità scura (VB-115861)
- [Windows][Installer] Diversi problemi con la finestra di dialogo EULA (VB-115867)
Download (3658.3)
- Windows
- macOS
- Linux
- DEB 64-bit | RPM 64-bit
- DEB ARM64 | RPM ARM64
- DEB ARM | RPM ARM
- 64-bit | ARM64 | ARM[*]
Changelog
- [Address bar][Setting] Provide a setting to adjust the number of items in dropdown (VB-115458)
- [Address bar] Domain Expansion should not open tab in background (VB-115947)
- [Blocker] Improved compatiblity with ad block rules (VB-115878)
- [Crash] When opening a private window (VB-115317)
- [Crash] When saving passwords (VB-115846)
- [Guest Windows] Starts with no UI (VB-115896)
- [Mail] Search DB queue not emptied (VB-115689)
- [Mail] Search not cleared when same folder is selected (VB-115973)
- [Mail] Starting the client can show the prefetch-dialog when it is not needed (VB-115922)
- [Profiles] Simplify startup profile picker: work in progress (VB-115457)
- [Widgets][Feeds] I am asked to ‘enable component’ when first adding (VB-115951)
- [Workspaces] Icon selection dialog get’s clipped with tabs on the right (VB-115871)