Hello,
I need help synchronizing my Vivaldi account on my computers.
Context:
I have a somewhat unusual configuration
As there's no fiber optic in my town, the provider suggests connecting a 5G booster to the vDSL modem.
So on the same internet line, with vDSL only, I have (100/20mbits/s) and with the 5G booster connected to the vDSL modem my internet line goes up to 650/80 mbits/s.
Problem: With this system, I have 2 public IP's (that of the modem and that of the 5G booster).
I have 3 computers
- one server
- a PC
- a laptop (wifi)
The server is configured in the modem to use the VDSL link only, forcing it to use the same IP (but it's limited to 100/20). (services connected on public internet)
The 2 devices use the full line, so 650/80.
On my server, Vivaldi sync works perfectly, no worries.
On my 2 other machines, it doesn't and notes in the logs (vivaldi:sync-internals)
GetUpdates Response
Received error: Network error (ERR_TIMED_OUT))
EXCEPT if, on these 2 machines, I force the modem not to use the booster (i.e. limited to a public IP).
Before the big bug with the Vivalid synchronization servers, I had no problem at all and it worked perfectly. Since then, I can no longer use synchronization on the 2 machines (unless I limit them to an Internet line).
Has anyone encountered the same problems and found a way to solve it?
Thanks by advanced for your help.
@yk1983 Use IPv6 and IPv4 in router/DSL modem.
Could be that a filter in modem/router breaks incoming connection.
May be ISP filters/block connections.
@yk1983 I tried Sync over my local Windows PC, my Linux PCs and my Android.
Sync works, all nice. I use Deutsche Telekom for VDSL and Mobile.
@DoctorG
Hi,
IP V4 et V6 are actived
On the routeur, i can force some computer to use only the vdsl, but it's limit the bandwith
On my mobile i don't have this trouble.
If the laptop is connect on another wireless, the sync work.
If i limit laptop and pc to use only vdsl, the sync work.
it's only when the use both...
i think Vivaldi make a reverse dns to do the sync and found 2 ip's so it's block by security...
@yk1983 Is this "Wireless" WiFi or Mobile provider?
Open vivaldi://sync-internals (tab #1) to get more information.
Enable access over both IPs in your network.
Logout of Sync
Login to Sync
Watch in tab #1 the log
Any error message shown (if any),
Give a screenshot of
vivaldi://sync-internalsor click on Dump Status on
vivaldi://sync-internalsand post.
Sorry, when i say it's work with my mobile, it's on mobile data
Here is what appened when both are use:
If i disconnect my account and try to reconnect
i can put the username and password and it's stay on "initialing the synchronisation" and stay like this, without ask me for the sync password
-
@yk1983 I do not think that you can connect over two different networks (VDSL + Mobile) to sync.
No idea which different IP packet will win to send data first to Sync server. Could be seen a attack/IP fraud.
The network traffic and routing is not easy to debug with software Wireshark or TCPdump.
Only my ideas as i am server admin in my own company.
But i do not know much about internal implementation of Vivaldi Sync server software.
@DoctorG
I found on the forum of my ISP, someone who explain the mecanic of the dual connection :
The current bonding mechanism of the Internet booster is based on distributed TCP in terms of network technology and there are actually 3 external IP addresses involved in providing the bonding:
- IP address of the Internet box in the DHCP connection of the fixed network connection
- IP address of the booster in the DHCP connection of the mobile network
- IP address of the bonding mechanism in the Swisscom backend bonding server
The following is an attempt at a “simple” description of how bonding works:
Now, when a bonded Internet connection communicates to the outside world, the Internet box sends part of the TCP packets via the fixed network and another part via the mobile network. Both go to the virtual IP address of the bonding mechanism in the Swisscom backend bonding server and are reassembled there.
The backend server then also communicates directly with the actual addressees, who then only see your bonding IP and also send their responses back to the bonding server.
For the return path, the bonding server then splits the packets into 2 subsets and delivers them to the IP of the Internet box on the one hand and the IP of the Internet booster on the other.
Finally, the Internet box reassembles the 2 subsets and passes the consolidated result back to the original calling client in the local network.
Since neither the Internet booster nor the bonding IP can be reached directly from the Internet, it is extremely important that if a DynDNS is required, it is always ensured that this is tracked conventionally with the normal public IP of the Internet box of the pure fixed network.
If you take the public IP directly from the Internet, you will catch the bonding IP and the DynDNS will not work.
@yk1983 Ah, i thought the VDSL and Mobile were directly connected to Internet..
But you say the Swisscom gateway reassembles.
I think such only can be tested with a dev/tester who has Swisscom as ISP.
But hwo knows if we have in internal team such person. Let us see if you report a issue.
Feel free to report to Vivaldi bug tracker.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
it's strange...
Because, if i check my ip public, sometime, i see the 5G booster (178.XXX, and sometime, the vdsl (
85.XXX)
for example: if i check my ip
- my computer (dual), i found the 178.XXX
- my server (limit on the router config to don't use 5g booster), i found the 85.xxx)
but all are connected on the router directly...
that the trouble, at end, we see both ip, and for me, Vivaldi make a check reverse dns, and found 2 different think, block for security reason and don't sync at end.
-
@yk1983 said in [SYNC] - Multiple IP:
Because, if i check my ip public, sometime, i see the 5G booster (178.XXX, and sometime, the vdsl (
85.XXX)
I think that is strange. Why two IPs if Swisscom bundes two accesspoints into one.
i know, that one reason, for my server, i limited to use only the vDSL.
The 5G booster is connected to the router, the same as the other machines (there is no specific port).
In addition, in the router configuration, I have a DynDNS for the server. So I'm pointing to 85.XX.
@yk1983 You use your server as a VPN?
-
No for webservices
@yk1983 But why do you connect over the server to Vivaldi Sync? I just want to know the goals behind this.
-
ok, i think, all it's not clear...
i've 3 computer's
a server (a Windows 11, with SQL databse and webservices)
my normal computer
a laptop
Laptop is connect on the wifi of the router
All the rest of devices a connected with cable.
On all computer, i've install the vivaldi browser and i want to sync on all my profil.
the server, is a standard computer, use, to store my all webservices (Lansweeper, Plex, ...) link with the dyndns (configure on the router) link on my DNS provider
The current bonding mechanism of the Internet booster is based on distributed TCP in terms of network technology and there are actually 3 external IP addresses involved in providing the bonding:
IP address of the Internet box in the DHCP connection of the fixed network connection
IP address of the booster in the DHCP connection of the mobile network
IP address of the bonding mechanism in the Swisscom backend bonding server
If these accesspoints via VDSL & Mobile 5G are really bonded, there should be only one IP of Swisscom backend bonding server as client IP.
That is how i interprete.
But as you say, if you check your IP on other sites tools, you get the VDSL or 5G.
-
Exactly...
I just do the test
On the laptop connect on the wifi of the routeur.
If i let the "5G booster" option's actived and check my IP i found the 178.XXX
if i disable the "5G booster" option's ans check my IP, i found the 85.XX
To come back of the main problem, last year (before the big trouble on the Vivaldi Sync server), the synchronisation work perfectly on all device with the actual configuration. Since the Vivaldi event and some update of the browser, i've this trouble to sync my profils.
So i think Vivaldi change something on their code to check with a reverse dns or something like this (for security reason, i can understand), and since that, the sync don't work anymore.
@yk1983 said in [SYNC] - Multiple IP:
So i think Vivaldi change something on their code to check with a reverse dns or something like this (for security reason, i can understand), and since that, the sync don't work anymore.
Perhaps. I have no deep knowledge on such change.
