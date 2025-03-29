Hello,

I need help synchronizing my Vivaldi account on my computers.

Context:

I have a somewhat unusual configuration

As there's no fiber optic in my town, the provider suggests connecting a 5G booster to the vDSL modem.

So on the same internet line, with vDSL only, I have (100/20mbits/s) and with the 5G booster connected to the vDSL modem my internet line goes up to 650/80 mbits/s.

Problem: With this system, I have 2 public IP's (that of the modem and that of the 5G booster).

I have 3 computers

one server

a PC

a laptop (wifi)

The server is configured in the modem to use the VDSL link only, forcing it to use the same IP (but it's limited to 100/20). (services connected on public internet)

The 2 devices use the full line, so 650/80.

On my server, Vivaldi sync works perfectly, no worries.

On my 2 other machines, it doesn't and notes in the logs (vivaldi:sync-internals)

GetUpdates Response

Received error: Network error (ERR_TIMED_OUT))

EXCEPT if, on these 2 machines, I force the modem not to use the booster (i.e. limited to a public IP).

Before the big bug with the Vivalid synchronization servers, I had no problem at all and it worked perfectly. Since then, I can no longer use synchronization on the 2 machines (unless I limit them to an Internet line).

Has anyone encountered the same problems and found a way to solve it?

Thanks by advanced for your help.