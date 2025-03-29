Vivaldi Mail filters
-
fresh2start
Since last week after VPN added to browser the email in unread folders are not appearing to read instead in disappears after clicking but still remains as unread, did anyone experience this issue or just me. Thanks
-
@fresh2start welcome to the forum. I don't quite understand - please provide step by step instructions about exactly what filter you go to, how you mark mails as read, what you see and what you would have expected to see.
In any case, VPN has nothing to do with mail, because it is an extension that only affects https communication - mail is not covered or affected by VPN
-
@fresh2start You should start checking your filters first, but I don't see a link with the VPN.
Is "mark as read" still there? Have you tried to re-run the filter or, even better, re-create it?
-
fresh2start
@fresh2start , please below unread email when I select is not showing the content on the right side pane. Thanks
-
yojimbo274064400
I believe this is a know issue. Change sort order to anything other than Sort by Unread Status to see if issue persists.