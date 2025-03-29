Keyboard Shortcuts don't recognise my German layout
ilovemimics
I tried to bind "Cmd+<" to "Manage Profiles" and it recognised "Cmd+," which is "open settings".
Other keys on my keyboard dont get recognised as well: ^, … basically all! The issue is that vivaldi doesnt recognise my keyboard pattern. It detects each key as the default english layout. I cant even set "ü, ä, ö" these will become "[ ; '"
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ilovemimics I remember wrong display with Ctrl+germankey on my Windows 11.
But i see some germany keys can not be set.
I will check internal bug tracker now.
Known bugs!
- VB-99877 assigning shortcuts is broken - confirmed.
- VB-25161 When assigning keyboard shortcuts, Vivaldi recognizes wrong keys. - Confirmed.
- VB-21833 Some keyboard shortcuts are still not working - Confirmed.
- VB-82870 Umlauts, "+" and "ß" can't be assigned as shortcut > german [DE-de] keyboards - Confirmed
I updated the bug reports for current 7.3 Stable nd 7.4 Snapshot.