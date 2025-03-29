Hi.

I would like to propose an enhancement to the Break Mode (Ctrl+.) feature located on the far left of the status bar. This feature is incredibly useful for minimizing distractions and allowing users to concentrate on important tasks.

However, I find that I rarely use it, even though I believe it could be a great asset for many people looking to combat procrastination.

To make Break Mode more interesting, I suggest offering to enable it with Calendar, Tasks, Alarms, and Countdown events, too. By doing this, users would be able to plan their focus periods easily.

What are your thoughts on this idea?