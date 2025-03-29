I'm not experienced with VPN.

While connected to the college WLAN and Proton VPN for Vivaldi enabled, I cannot surf the web. I get empty webpages and something along the line "Internet connection failed".

While connected to my personal WLAN, Proton VPN for Vivaldi just works. I can surf the web.

My ICT-helpdesk was in a mode of not being very helpful: "That's Proton! And BTW, you shouldn't use any VPN software on your company laptop."

Can anyone provide a brief explanation about possible conflicts between college network (restrictions) and the use of Proton VPN for Vivaldi?