VPN in conflict with college network?
S_Paternotte Translator
I'm not experienced with VPN.
While connected to the college WLAN and Proton VPN for Vivaldi enabled, I cannot surf the web. I get empty webpages and something along the line "Internet connection failed".
While connected to my personal WLAN, Proton VPN for Vivaldi just works. I can surf the web.
My ICT-helpdesk was in a mode of not being very helpful: "That's Proton! And BTW, you shouldn't use any VPN software on your company laptop."
Can anyone provide a brief explanation about possible conflicts between college network (restrictions) and the use of Proton VPN for Vivaldi?
I mean the college is blocking the VPN connection. Seems pretty straight forward.
yojimbo274064400
@S_Paternotte said in VPN in conflict with college network?:
My ICT-helpdesk was in a mode of not being very helpful: "That's Proton! And BTW, you shouldn't use any VPN software on your company laptop."
FYI: see Proton VPN for Vivaldi | Vivaldi Browser Help
Not sure why the helpdesk were abrupt with you as their network policy to denying access to VPN services worked.
Why an organisation may not want to allow VPN services over their network is its use obstructs their ability to secure the network. For example, an organisation may block access to certain top level domains because of their prevalence for malicious activity; use of VPN can bypass such restriction
S_Paternotte Translator
@yojimbo274064400 thank you. This is helpful.