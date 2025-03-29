ゴミ箱アイコン 閉じたタブを表示
Hi, please only English in the international forum sections.
When I close my browser, I delete my browsing data, but why is there a list of closed tabs on the trash can icon?
I am deleting browsing data except for storage with control＋shift＋delete, why does it remain? Isn't it supposed to disappear normally?
Use the setting "Session Only" in Settings > Privacy and Security delete the closed tabs automatically when you close Vivaldi.
This doesn't work with Ctrl+Shift+Del.
