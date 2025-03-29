Hello everyone,

This is my first time posting here as far as I can remember, so I apologize if I break any conventions with the formatting of this post. I don't update my browser very often so this might be an older change, but I just updated Vivaldi today and it seems that the appearance of the tabs has changed significantly. In the previous version of the browser I had been using, the tabs connected to the address bar and to the top of the window when I had my browser maximized, and I really liked this feature. Now it seems that the tabs are these floating squares in my window and I hate the way they look. Perhaps they were meant to look better with corner rounding but I also don't like corner rounding on displays that have sharp corners.

To my understanding Vivaldi browser is highly customizable visually, but I cannot seem to find the option that allows me to turn the tabs back to their older appearance. I imagine there must be a way but I'm probably missing something.

Thanks in advance for any help, I do appreciate it.