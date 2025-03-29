I'm just about ready for FF again. The latest update, the one with the Proton "Give me money" plug in, I mean.

I'm in AU. The only server I was allowed to select is Japan. If I wanted something nearer I'm informed I need a "Pro" subscription. FFS.

Next, where have all the toolbars, including the sidebar, gone? How am I supposed to select settings when there is no settings link/ icon visible anywhere? Is there a keyboard short cut?

<groan>