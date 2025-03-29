The latest update is killing me!
I'm just about ready for FF again. The latest update, the one with the Proton "Give me money" plug in, I mean.
I'm in AU. The only server I was allowed to select is Japan. If I wanted something nearer I'm informed I need a "Pro" subscription. FFS.
Next, where have all the toolbars, including the sidebar, gone? How am I supposed to select settings when there is no settings link/ icon visible anywhere? Is there a keyboard short cut?
<groan>
cordialmoon Supporters
Proton VPN supports 5 countries on the free plan. Thats a Proton thing, not a Vivaldi thing. If you want more servers you need to upgrade like anyone else.
@Midnorthmongerer said in The latest update is killing me!:
Next, where have all the toolbars, including the sidebar, gone?
Maybe you have accidentally hidden the UI? The shortcut is Ctrl+F11 I think.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/hide-browser-windows-user-interface/
@Midnorthmongerer If the Proton extension doesn't fit your needs you are free to remove or disable it as you can do with any extensions.
Of course you are always free to use any browser of your liking.
@Dancer18 said in The latest update is killing me!:
@Midnorthmongerer If the Proton extension doesn't fit your needs you are free to remove or disable it as you can do with any extensions.
Of course you are always free to use any browser of your liking.
Although I agree with you it would be better if there was an on/off switch just like for mail. The current solution seems a bit intrusive. To me it was not clear if it is just an extension, if it is pre-installed and so on.
@cwansart There is an on/off switch that came with the latest version 7.3.3635.4:
paul1149 Supporters
I'm on today's snapshot, the first to include the VPN, and I agree this rollout was not straightforward or clear. I searched extensions for it, and it was not there. Then I clicked the toolbar icon, and now it was listed under extensions, so I could remove it.
It should have been explained exactly what it is -the idea that this feature was essentially an extension would not have occurred to me - and how to remove it.
@Dancer18 said in The latest update is killing me!:
@cwansart There is an on/off switch that came with the latest version 7.3.3635.4:
oh, my bad then. Thanks!
@Dancer18 - per my OP I could not find a way to the settings. The browser's GUI had gone minimalist naked.
Thanks for that, but it didn't have the effect needed. I finished up purging and re-installing to get the interface back.
@Midnorthmongerer
Solved by purging, re-installing and logging in again.
Fixed. Until next time.
@Midnorthmongerer That makes me happy!
@Midnorthmongerer said in The latest update is killing me!:
If I wanted something nearer I'm informed I need a "Pro" subscription.
There are 5 locations in the free tier – JP, NL, US, RO, PL – for more you need to pay. Why is that not acceptable? Proton never stated all their servers are free.
It will be like that with others, except for those that don't care about your privacy.
Incidentally, Proton does not have a cap on maximum usage/month for the free tier, whereas Windscribe, a comparable service, caps you at 10 GB/month, though you do get a choice of more locations, incl. e.g. Hong Kong.
As the saying goes, it's horses for courses.